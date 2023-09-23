Get Your Drama Fix with Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 7

Love & Marriage: Huntsville has returned with its explosive seventh season, promising viewers a thrilling ride filled with heated arguments, new cheating accusations, and more drama than ever before. Airing on Saturdays at 8 p.m. on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), this unscripted show follows three high-powered African-American couples as they navigate love, marriage, and a joint real estate venture in Huntsville, Alabama.

The couples, consisting of Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, and Marsau and LaTisha “Tisha” Scott, are longtime friends and avid socialites. Together with their partners, they aim to make their latest undertaking, the Comeback Group, a huge success revitalizing the city. Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, beauty maven Stormi Steele and Courtney Beasley, and Tisha’s cousin Keke Jabbar also make appearances.

As the couples work to transform the city and their relationships, there’s no shortage of laughter, tears, and confrontations. This season even features a wedding, adding to the excitement. With strong personalities and points of view, these couples face the realities of balancing love, marriage, and their ambitious dreams.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is produced Kingdom Reign Entertainment for ITV America, with Carlos King, Gil Lopez, and Andrew Hoagland serving as executive producers. To catch the show, you can tune in to OWN if you have cable. However, if you’re a cord-cutter or don’t have cable, you can stream the show online for free through trial offers on platforms such as Philo TV and Fubo TV.

Get ready for a captivating season filled with intrigue, passion, and the challenges of love and marriage. Don’t miss out on Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s seventh season!

