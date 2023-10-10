The Fall of the House of Usher: A Spooky Conclusion to the Flanaganverse

The highly anticipated limited series, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” marks the end of the Flanaganverse on Netflix. Created writer Mike Flanagan, known for shows like “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” this eight-episode series draws inspiration from the works of Edgar Allan Poe and delivers the same sense of doom and dread that viewers have come to expect from Flanagan’s shows.

In “The Fall of the House of Usher,” Flanagan fictionalizes the Usher family, drawing parallels to the real-life Sackler family, who were blamed for the opioid epidemic. The Ushers in the series are the owners of a pharmaceutical company that produces a highly addictive opioid pain medication called Ligadone, a clear stand-in for OxyContin. The Ushers have caused the deaths of millions of people who became hooked on their medication.

The story revolves around Roderick Usher and his interactions with a prosecutor named August Dupin, who has been trying to bring down the Ushers for years. Along the way, viewers learn about the dark and twisted lives of the Usher children. Each episode explores the demise of one of the adult Usher children, revealing their unique flaws and misdeeds.

The series features an ensemble cast, with many actors returning from previous Flanagan productions. Bruce Greenwood and Zach Gilford portray Roderick Usher in the present day and in flashbacks, respectively. Other notable cast members include Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Saurivan Sapkota, Mary McDonnell, and Mark Hamill.

While “The Fall of the House of Usher” starts off quickly and has its share of jump scares, it is considered some to be more predictable compared to Flanagan’s previous works. The revelation early on that all of the Usher children are dead may rob the story of its ability to surprise, and some deaths are telegraphed well in advance. Additionally, fans of Poe’s works may find spoilers in the episode titles.

Nevertheless, the series saves its most impactful moments and revelations for the final episode, providing a satisfying conclusion that ties everything together. Even though “The Fall of the House of Usher” may not reach the same heights as Flanagan’s previous shows, it still delivers a spooky and engrossing viewing experience.

(Source: Trib Total Media)