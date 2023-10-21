‘Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story’ Set to Make its Premiere on Lifetime

An intriguing new movie titled “Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story” is soon to hit the screens on the Lifetime Channel. The film revolves around the events of last year’s manhunt for escaped inmate Casey White and Lauderdale County jailer, Vicky White. Starring Wendi McLendon-Covey as Vicky White and Rossif Sutherland as Casey White, the movie promises to be a captivating true-life drama.

For those who prefer to stream their content online, there are several options available to watch “Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story” for free. Streaming platforms like Philo TV, Direct TV Stream, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV offer trial periods that allow viewers to enjoy their favorite content without any cost.

If you prefer to catch the movie on cable, Lifetime is the channel to tune in to. You can find the Lifetime channel number on your cable provider’s channel guide or use online channel finders to locate it.

The movie’s plot centers around Casey, a new inmate who develops a secret infatuation with Vicky White, a prison corrections officer. Vicky, feeling seen and understood Casey, decides to take desperate action when he faces a transfer to a lengthy prison sentence. Breaking Casey out of jail, they embark on an 11-day dash for freedom, evading authorities at every turn. Their risky escapade speaks to Vicky’s desire to live life fully and seize the opportunity for happiness.

“Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story” is just one offering in Lifetime’s lineup of movies based on real-life events. The network has gained popularity with its ripped-from-the-headlines approach and addictive dramas. From “Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” to “Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard,” Lifetime keeps viewers hooked with captivating stories. Other notable releases include movies produced Mary J. Blige, such as “Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman.”

With a diverse range of movies that shed light on harrowing experiences and stories of survival, Lifetime continues to captivate audiences. The release of “Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story” adds to an ever-growing collection of films that keep viewers glued to their screens.

