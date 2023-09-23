Tune in to “Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard” on Lifetime

“Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard” is an intriguing feature film based on a true story. The movie follows the story of Magen and Heidi, best friends who have known each other for a decade. When Heidi and her newborn daughter disappear, Magen becomes the prime suspect. The film is set to debut on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT. on Lifetime.

How to Stream “Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard” Online for Free

If you don’t have cable or are a cord-cutter, you can still watch “Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard” online for free. Here are two streaming platforms where you can access the movie with a trial offer:

Philo TV – seven-day free trial Direct TV Stream – five-day free trial

What Channel is Lifetime On?

If you have cable, you can catch “Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard” on the Lifetime channel. To find out which channel Lifetime is on, you can use the channel finders on Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

About the Murder of Heidi Broussard

According to the Lifetime network’s website, Magen pretends to be pregnant at the same time as her friend Heidi. She travels from Houston to Austin to support Heidi during her childbirth. However, a few weeks after giving birth, Heidi and her daughter go missing. Suspicions arise about Magen’s loyalty and true intentions. Authorities suspect she is hiding a massive secret as they uncover her twisted and elaborate plan. The film stars Emily Osment, Anna Hopkins, Ian Lake, and Briar Nolet.

More Lifetime Movies

Lifetime movies have gained popularity this year for their ripped-from-the-headlines stories and addictive drama. Singer Mary J. Blige served as the writer and producer for two movies, “Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman.” Other popular films premiering in 2023 include “The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story” and “Black Girl Missing,” both based on true events. Lifetime has also released movies like “Girl in the Closet,” inspired the true story of a young girl imprisoned her aunt. These films are part of the network’s “Girl In” series, which focuses on the survival of women in difficult situations.

