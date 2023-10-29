A Daring Exploration: Inside the Mysterious World of “The Garden”

Prepare to embark on a thrilling journey into the enigmatic realm of “The Garden,” an idyllic off-grid community nestled on 22 acres of remote land in the American South. This captivating destination, shrouded in controversy and speculation, is set to captivate audiences in the riveting six-part limited series, “The Garden: Commune or Cult.” Tune in to the Discovery Channel on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT for the epic two-hour premiere.

Anything but ordinary, “The Garden” is a collective that adheres to its own unique code of conduct, liberated from the constraints imposed modern society. With an “open-door” policy, The Garden welcomes seekers from all walks of life, inviting them to experience the wonders of communal living. Yet, prospective residents soon discover that beneath the surface lies a complex tapestry of challenges and mysteries, leaving them to question the true nature of this unconventional community.

Join Tyler, a seasoned veteran and self-proclaimed doomsday prepper, Tisheila, a resilient truck driver survivalist, “Oak,” seeking to break free from the corporate grind, and Jessica, a former cheerleader yearning for a reconnection with nature, as they embark on their initiation into The Garden. Will they find a haven of sustainability and self-sufficiency? Or have they unwittingly stepped into the realm of a manipulative and all-encompassing cult?

“The Garden: Commune or Cult” offers an unprecedented glimpse into the heart of this captivating community as cameras document its expansion into untrodden territories deep within the Ozarks. Brace yourself for a captivating exploration of human nature, belief systems, and the limits of conformity.

FAQ:

Q: How can I stream “The Garden: Commune or Cult” online for free?

A: If you are a cord-cutter or do not have cable, you can enjoy “The Garden: Commune or Cult” on various streaming platforms with free trial offers. Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial, Fubo TV provides a seven-day free trial, and Direct TV Stream offers a five-day free trial.

Q: What channel is the Discovery Channel on?

A: If you have cable, you can catch “The Garden: Commune or Cult” on the Discovery Channel. To find the channel number for Discovery on your cable provider, you can use channel finders such as Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.