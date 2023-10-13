The Fourth Season of “Creepshow” to Debut on AMC

The fourth season of the popular horror anthology series, “Creepshow,” is set to premiere on AMC on Friday, October 13th at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. This exciting new season will feature weekly episodes filled with terrifying tales of murder, creatures, monsters, delusions, and the supernatural.

“Creepshow” initially premiered on AMC’s horror streaming service, Shudder, back in 2019. The show is based on the 1982 horror-comedy classic directed George A. Romero, and it continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of horror and comedy elements.

If you’re a cord-cutter or don’t have cable, you can still enjoy “Creepshow” online streaming it on various platforms. Some streaming platforms offer free trials that allow you to access the show without any cost. Here are a few options:

Philo TV – offers a seven-day free trial

Direct TV Stream – offers a five-day free trial

Shudder and AMC+ – available with a subscription, starting with a six-episode binge on Friday the 13th

Sling TV – carries AMC but currently does not offer a free trial

If you prefer watching “Creepshow” on cable, you can tune in to AMC. To find the channel for AMC+, you can use channel finders on platforms such as Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

“Creepshow” is executive produced showrunner Greg Nicotero and is produced the Cartel, Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment. With its terrifying trailer, the fourth season promises to deliver suspenseful and chilling stories that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

