New Article: Thomas Skinner Expresses Disappointment at Missing Out on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Thomas Skinner, the former contestant on The Apprentice, has recently voiced his frustration at not being included in the current season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! On social media, Skinner expressed his disappointment and questioned why so many of the current campmates were leaving the show on medical grounds, hinting that he would have been a perfect fit for the series.

Skinner had previously shown interest in joining the jungle adventure, stating that he would be willing to eat anything, drink anything, and do anything to compete on the show. He even mentioned that participating on I’m A Celebrity could help him shed some weight. However, when the list of celebrities for the current season was announced, Skinner’s name was notably absent.

Despite not being cast on the show, Skinner believes that he would have excelled in the challenges. He playfully described how he would fearlessly eat kangaroo testicles, wrestle with any creature that crossed his path, and even dive out of a plane without a parachute. Additionally, he hoped that hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly would adopt his catchphrase, “Bosh,” throughout his time on the show.

While Skinner may have missed out on the opportunity to join the cast of I’m A Celebrity, he still maintains his sense of humor. He jokingly suggested that heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury should be his campmate, but expressed reservations about the potential return of Gemma Collins. He also playfully speculated that Lord Alan Sugar, his former boss on The Apprentice, would likely struggle in the jungle due to his love of luxury.

Although Skinner would have relished the challenges presented on I’m A Celebrity, he admitted that being away from his young family would be a significant struggle. He has a wife and three young children whom he would miss dearly during his time in the jungle.

It’s clear that Thomas Skinner’s enthusiasm for participating in I’m A Celebrity remains strong, even if he wasn’t given the opportunity this time around. Perhaps we’ll see him on the show in the future, ready to tackle the infamous Bushtucker Trials and entertain viewers with his infectious energy.

