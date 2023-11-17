New Travel Trends for 2024: TV Shows, Destination Dupes, and Embracing AI

Expedia’s latest report, Unpack ’24, reveals intriguing insights into the upcoming travel trends for 2024. Based on a global survey of 20,000 travelers and first-party travel data, the report highlights the evolving landscape of travel technology and unveils exciting new trends.

Set-Jetting: TV Shows Leave a Lasting Impression

TV shows and movies have a more significant influence on travelers than social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and podcasts. In fact, more than half of travelers surveyed admit to researching or booking a trip after seeing a destination on a television show or in a movie. This trend has gained momentum, with one in four travelers claiming that TV shows and films have become even more influential in their travel plans.

Expedia’s search data supports this finding, showing substantial spikes in travel searches following the release of popular shows. For example, “The White Lotus” led to a 300% increase in travel demand for Hawaii and Sicily, while the debut of “Wednesday” on Netflix resulted in a 150% surge in travel searches for Romania. These examples demonstrate the powerful impact of on-screen destinations on travel decisions.

FAQ:

Q: How do TV shows and movies influence travelers?

A: TV shows and movies inspire travelers to research or book trips to destinations they see on screen.

Q: Are TV shows more influential than social media in travel planning?

A: Yes, according to the survey, TV shows and movies have a greater influence on travel plans compared to platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Destination Dupes: Seeking Affordable Alternatives

Another emerging trend, known as “destination dupes,” involves travelers seeking affordable alternatives to popular destinations. These dupes provide unique and delightful experiences without breaking the bank. Taipei, Pattaya, Paros, Curaçao, and Perth are among the top destinations that have experienced a surge in searches as travelers look for budget-friendly alternatives.

This trend reflects a growing desire for new and unconventional experiences while still enjoying the charm and characteristics of popular destinations.

FAQ:

Q: What are destination dupes?

A: Destination dupes are affordable alternatives to popular destinations that offer similar experiences.

Q: Why are travelers opting for destination dupes?

A: Travelers choose destination dupes to enjoy unique experiences at more affordable prices.

Thriving Tour Tourism: Music and Exploring

Tour Tourism, which involves attending concerts as a means to explore new places, continues to thrive in 2024. Nearly 70% of survey respondents expressed a preference for traveling to concerts outside their hometown, with over 40% using concerts as an opportunity to discover new destinations. Surprisingly, 30% of travelers select concert destinations based on lower ticket prices.

Expedia analyzed average daily rates for accommodations in cities with major arenas and music venues hosting concerts in 2024. Surprising cities like Kuala Lumpur, Edmonton, and Mexico City emerged as top tour tourism destinations for the year.

FAQ:

Q: What is tour tourism?

A: Tour tourism refers to traveling to concerts in different cities as a way to explore new places.

Q: What drives travelers to choose concert destinations?

A: Travelers choose concert destinations based on a combination of their favorite artists performing, exploring new places, and affordable ticket prices.

Gen Gen AI: Simplifying Travel Planning

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are anticipated to gain popularity in 2024. While only 6% of travelers utilized these tools for trip planning in 2023, the interest in adopting generative AI is on the rise. Half of the respondents expressed interest in utilizing this technology, while a remarkable 68% of Singaporean travelers are open to incorporating generative AI into their travel planning process.

Generative AI simplifies planning and shopping through conversation, offering a hassle-free approach to finding the perfect stay, planning activities, comparing flight options, and even changing or canceling travel plans.

FAQ:

Q: What is generative AI?

A: Generative AI refers to artificial intelligence technology that can generate content, provide recommendations, and engage in conversation.

Q: How can generative AI aid in travel planning?

A: Generative AI simplifies various aspects of travel planning, including finding accommodations, planning activities, comparing flights, and adjusting travel plans.

As travel preferences continue to evolve, these exciting trends offer a fresh perspective on the impact of TV shows, the search for affordable alternatives, the blending of music and exploration, and the integration of generative AI in the travel planning process.