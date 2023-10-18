Shivajyothi’s ‘Odi Biyyam’ Ceremony and Social Media Presence

TV presenter and former Bigg Boss contestant, Shivajyothi, recently shared an interesting video on her social media accounts. The video showcased her ‘Odi Biyyam’ ceremony, a tradition followed in Telangana, where the parents of a woman perform this ceremony after her marriage or on any special occasion.

In the video, Shivajyothi documented the entire ceremony and shared it with her fans across various social media platforms. The guests who came to bless them at their housewarming ceremony included popular personalities such as Himaja, Sreevani, Vikramaditya, Haritha, Praveena, Pavitra, Vithika Sheru, Hariteja, and the My Village Show team, among others. Notable artists like Ambati Arjun, Ravikrishna, Deepthi Sunaina, Rohini, and Lasya were also present.

Shivajyothi has been making waves on social media lately. She recently visited a local government school to participate in the CM Breakfast scheme. The video of her interaction with the schoolchildren and receiving feedback from them garnered much attention.

With an active presence on social media, Shivajyothi regularly updates her fans about her daily life. She even shared videos of her purchasing a luxurious BMW car, further engaging with her followers.

Aside from her online presence, Shivajyothi continues to make her mark on television. She gained fame as a television presenter, known for her unique style of delivering news. Alongside Bithiri Satti, she successfully hosted a satirical news program for over five years.

This Sunday, Shivajyothi will be a part of a Bathukamma special event on a popular television channel. She has actively celebrated the Bathukamma festival over the years and actively participates in related events. To kickstart the festival, Shivajyothi shared a picture of herself with Bathukamma on her social media accounts.

Shivajyothi’s ‘Odi Biyyam’ ceremony and her active presence on both social media and television showcase her diverse talents and popularity among her fans.

Definitions:

– Odi Biyyam: A ceremony performed the parents of a woman in Telangana after her marriage or on special occasions.

– CM Breakfast scheme: A government initiative aimed at providing nutritious breakfast to schoolchildren.

– Bathukamma: A floral festival celebrated predominantly in Telangana, where women create and worship floral arrangements.

Sources:

– [Source article title]. [Source article publication date].