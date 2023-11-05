New and Exciting Deals Still Available: TV, Projector, Laptop, and Mobile Plan

If you missed out on some of the recent great deals, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ve compiled the four best promotions from the past few days that are still available as of now.

1. TV Philips Mini LED and Ambilight – 75-inch

Experience the ultimate immersion with this massive 75-inch 4K TV. Featuring Mini LED technology and Ambilight, this Philips TV offers stunning visuals and a captivating viewing experience. With Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Adaptive, and Dolby Atmos compatibility, you’ll enjoy vivid colors, enhanced contrast, and immersive sound. The TV also comes with HDMI 2.1 ports for seamless connectivity. Originally priced at 1,990 euros, you can now get it for just 1,490 euros at Boulanger.

2. Xming Q1 SE – Mini Projector for an Incredible Price

Although projectors may not match the image quality of televisions, they offer a larger screen size in a compact form. The Xming Q1 SE mini projector is capable of displaying images up to 120 inches with satisfying picture quality. It is a practical and portable option for those who want a big screen experience. Instead of its usual price of 225 euros, you can now grab it for just 89 euros on the GeekBuying website using the code NNNFRXMQ1.

3. Nokia PureBook Pro – Unbeatable Laptop Deals

Did you know that Nokia also offers laptops? The Nokia PureBook Pro is a hidden gem in Nokia’s product lineup. With an IPS-LCD Full HD display, Intel Core i3-1220P processor, and 8GB RAM, this laptop is perfect for everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch version is currently available for only 379.99 euros on Amazon (sold third-party seller La Collection), while the 17.3-inch version is on sale for 399.97 euros at Electro Dépôt. These prices are a steal compared to their original prices of 699 euros and 799 euros, respectively.

4. Prixtel’s “Le Géant” 5G Plan – Massive Data at an Unbeatable Price

If you’re looking for a flexible mobile plan, Prixtel’s “Le Géant” plan is worth considering. With data options ranging from 150GB to 250GB, unlimited calls, texts, and MMS, and a free 5G option, this plan offers great value for your money. Prices start at just 14.99 euros per month, making it an affordable choice for heavy data users.

Don’t miss out on these incredible deals! Take advantage of these promotions while they last and enjoy amazing discounts on TVs, projectors, laptops, and mobile plans.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where can I purchase these products?

A: The TV, projector, and laptop mentioned in this article can be purchased from Boulanger, GeekBuying, Amazon, and Electro Dépôt. Please check their respective websites for availability.

Q: Are these deals available internationally?

A: Availability may vary depending on your location. We recommend checking with the retailers mentioned above for international availability.

Q: How long will these promotions last?

A: The duration of these promotions is subject to the discretion of the retailers. We advise making your purchase as soon as possible to secure the discounted prices.

Q: Can I find similar deals for other products?

A: Yes! Many retailers offer promotions on a wide range of products. We recommend exploring trusted retailers’ websites for more deals and discounts on various items.