New Podcast Announcement: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Launch ‘Amy & T.J.’

TV journalist Amy Robach, who successfully beat stage 2 invasive breast cancer 10 years ago, has exciting news to share. After going through a divorce from her husband of 13 years, Andrew Shue, Robach has entered into a new relationship with fellow journalist TJ Holmes. The couple recently made their relationship “Instagram official” posting a sweet photo of themselves together.

But that’s not all they have in store. Robach and Holmes are taking on a new medium together as co-hosts and executive producers of a new weekly iHeartPodcast titled “Amy & T.J.” The podcast, which will premiere on December 5, 2023, promises to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Robach and Holmes, both experienced broadcasters, are excited to bring their authentic and informative discussions to a new platform.

This podcast marks a significant milestone for the duo, as it will be the first time they speak publicly about their relationship since it became headline news. They are eager to share their perspectives and engage with their audience on a wide range of topics.

In addition to the podcast announcement, Robach celebrated another important anniversary recently. She reflected on her battle with breast cancer, which began 10 years ago. Robach shared a photo of herself flexing her arm muscles, expressing gratitude and solidarity with those currently fighting the disease.

Robach’s journey with cancer has had a profound impact on her outlook on life, relationships, and compassion. She has found strength in her own experience and developed a deep empathy for others going through similar challenges. This newfound perspective has shaped her approach to everything she does, including her new podcast venture with Holmes.

Stay tuned for “Amy & T.J.” as Robach and Holmes dive into the world of podcasting and bring their unique perspectives to the table. It’s sure to be an informative, entertaining, and authentic listening experience.

FAQ

When does the podcast “Amy & T.J.” premiere?

The podcast will premiere on December 5, 2023.

What will the podcast be about?

“Amy & T.J.” will feature meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits as Robach and Holmes explore various topics and share their insights.

Who are the hosts of the podcast?

The hosts of “Amy & T.J.” are TV journalists Amy Robach and TJ Holmes. They are both experienced broadcasters with a wealth of knowledge and captivating storytelling skills.

Is this the first time Robach and Holmes are working together?

No, Robach and Holmes first worked together in 2014 and reunited in 2020 for “GMA3: What You Need to Know.” They were fired from the show after their personal relationship was revealed publicly.