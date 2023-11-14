Screen Time and Kids: A Comprehensive Look at the Evidence

Ask any parent and they’ll likely express concerns about their kids’ screen time. But how worried should parents really be? The information out there can be confusing, with some comparing it to smoking while others downplay the concerns. To provide a clearer picture, our new research aimed to summarize the best evidence on how screens influence children’s physical and psychological health, education, and development.

Instead of relying on single studies, we conducted a comprehensive analysis of 217 meta-analyses conducted in English. These meta-analyses represent the findings of over 2,400 individual studies, encompassing more than 1.9 million children and adolescents up to 18 years old. The results covered the period ranging from 1954 to 2021.

Contrary to common fears, we found that the overall impact of screens on children’s outcomes (e.g., depression, body weight, literacy, and sleep) was relatively small. Most results showed correlations less than 0.2, which is similar to the correlation between height and intelligence. This doesn’t mean individual effects can’t be larger, but on average, the relationship between screens and outcomes is small.

However, how kids use screens does matter. While general television viewing was associated with poorer academic performance and literacy skills, we also identified that educational programs and co-viewing with parents had significant benefits for children’s literacy. Talking about the show or asking questions during viewing sessions helped develop language skills.

On the flip side, our research found that more social media use was consistently linked to mental health issues and risk-taking behavior. The more time a child spent on social media, the higher the likelihood of experiencing depression and anxiety. This finding aligns with the recent advice from the US Surgeon General, highlighting both the potential community and mental health harms associated with social media use.

Instead of fixating on arbitrary time limits, it is crucial for parents to focus on the content and purpose of screen time. Steering children towards educational apps, TV programs, and video games can provide valuable learning experiences. However, it is also important to allow time for recreational screen use and to engage in activities together as a family.

As always, it’s essential to balance screen time with physical activity. Prolonged sedentary behavior, whether from screen use or other activities, is not ideal for children’s overall well-being.

By understanding the nuanced effects of screen time and making informed decisions about its usage, parents can help shape a healthy digital environment for their children.