New Study Finds Screens Have Minimal Impact on Children’s Health and Development

Ask any parent and they’ll likely express concerns about their children’s screen time. It’s a commonly discussed topic, often ranking as a top health concern for parents. But how worried should parents really be?

A recent study aimed to provide a comprehensive summary of the best evidence on the influence of screens on children’s physical and psychological health, education, and development. The researchers conducted meta-analyses, which compile findings from multiple research studies, to gain a better understanding of the overall impact of screens on children.

The study analyzed a staggering 217 meta-analyses, encompassing a total of 2,451 individual studies with a combined sample size of over 1.9 million children and adolescents. The findings revealed some reassuring information for parents.

Overall, the influence of screens on children’s outcomes, such as depression, body weight, literacy, and sleep, was small. The correlations between screen time and these outcomes were generally less than 0.2, similar to the correlation between height and intelligence. While individual effects may vary, the average relationship between screens and children’s health is minimal.

Interestingly, the study indicated that it’s not simply the presence of screens that matter, but rather what children engage with on those screens and how they use them. Traditional television viewing had mixed effects on children’s academic performance and literacy skills. Excessive television watching was associated with poorer literacy skills, but educational programming and co-viewing with parents showed positive benefits for children’s literacy development.

However, the study did highlight concerns related to social media use. Increased time spent on social media platforms was associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety, and risk-taking behavior among children. This aligns with recent advice from the US Surgeon General, which acknowledged both the potential for community and connections on social media, as well as the potential harm it can inflict on young people’s mental health.

The key takeaway from this research is to shift the focus from arbitrary time limits to considering the content and context of children’s screen use. Encouraging educational apps, programs, and games can enhance learning, while also allowing time for recreational screen activities. Additionally, it’s important to promote an active lifestyle, as excessive sedentary time is detrimental to both children and adults.

In conclusion, while concerns about screen time persist, this study suggests that screens have minimal overall impact on children’s health and development. It’s crucial for parents and policymakers to make informed decisions considering the specific activities and context surrounding children’s screen use.