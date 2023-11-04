Oshiwara Police Registers Case Against Urfi Javed for False Scripted Incident

The Oshiwara police have recently filed a case against television actor Urfi Javed for orchestrating a false incident that led to a wild goose chase and defamation of the Mumbai police. Javed had posted a video on social media claiming that she was detained the Mumbai police for wearing inappropriate clothes in public places.

The video, which went viral, showed two women posing as police constables picking up Javed from outside a coffee shop in Andheri. They made her sit in a black SUV with the word ‘police’ written on the glass. It was later discovered that the entire scene was staged Javed herself, and the people involved in the video were hired actors.

The Oshiwara police revealed that Javed had paid Rs. 1,000 to each of the individuals who portrayed the role of police officers, and an additional Rs. 2,000 to the production manager who provided her with the actors. After defaming the Mumbai police, Javed switched off her mobile phone and claimed to be in Dubai.

Investigations are underway, and a notice has been issued to all those seen in the video, including Javed. The Mumbai police have filed charges against her and the four others involved under sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying a token used a public servant with fraudulent intent), 419 (impersonation), 500 (defamation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have also seized the vehicle used in the video.

While Javed’s actions may have been intended to increase her following on social media, they have led to legal consequences and potential damage to her reputation. Authorities are urging individuals to think before resorting to such tactics for publicity, as they can have serious repercussions both legally and professionally.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What was Urfi Javed accused of?

A: Urfi Javed was accused of orchestrating a false incident, claiming that she was detained the Mumbai police for wearing inappropriate clothes in public places.

Q: What happened in the video that went viral?

A: The video showed two women posing as police constables picking up Javed from outside a coffee shop and making her sit in a black SUV with ‘police’ written on the glass.

Q: Was the incident staged?

A: Yes, it was later revealed that the entire scene was scripted and orchestrated Javed herself, with hired actors playing the roles of police officers.

Q: What charges have been filed against Urfi Javed?

A: Charges have been filed against Javed and four others involved under sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying a token used a public servant with fraudulent intent), 419 (impersonation), 500 (defamation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Q: What are the potential consequences of such actions?

A: Individuals should consider the potential legal and professional repercussions before resorting to false incidents or publicity stunts, as they can lead to legal consequences and damage to one’s reputation.