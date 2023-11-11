New Promotions on 4K TVs from Hisense and Philips

If you’re in the market for a new 4K TV and looking to save some money, both Amazon and Electro Dépôt have some great deals for you. Currently, these two retailers are offering promotions on 4K TVs from popular brands Hisense and Philips. Let’s take a look at what they have to offer.

At Electro Dépôt, you can find a 55-inch Philips 4K TV for just 599 euros. This TV features ultra-high definition with a resolution that is up to 4 times superior to Full HD TVs. It also comes with an HDMI 2.1 port, which improves image quality and visual content fluidity, especially for gaming. Additionally, it offers three classic HDMI ports and is a Smart TV compatible with WiFi and Bluetooth, making it easy for you to share your content. With a 2-year warranty included, this TV provides great value for your money.

On the other hand, Amazon has a promotion on Hisense 4K TVs. The Hisense 43-inch 4K TV is equipped with Direct Full Array technology, which allows precise control of brightness and contrast. This results in vibrant colors accompanied intense and captivating blacks, providing an immersive visual experience. Priced at 279 euros instead of the usual 329 euros, this TV is a steal. It also features Dolby Vision technology for a cinema-like image quality and HDR for adjusting the screen based on ambient light to reduce reflections and enhance visibility in dark scenes.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of these offers, you can visit Electro Dépôt for the Philips TV promotion and Amazon for the Hisense TV promotion. Keep in mind that these deals may have limited validity, so it’s always a good idea to compare prices and check for the best guarantees before making your purchase.

