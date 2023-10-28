New Features Coming to WhatsApp, Including Password-Protected Chats and AI Assistance

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, recently announced that it will no longer support several older Android smartphones, leaving users of these devices without access to the app. This decision is expected to impact those who are reluctant to upgrade their phones.

The list of unsupported devices includes Samsung Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy S2, Galaxy Nexus, and Galaxy Tab 10.1; HTC One, Desire HD, and Sensation; LG Optimus 2X, Nexus 7, and Optimus G Pro; Sony Xperia Z, Xperia S2, and Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3; as well as Motorola Xoom and Droid Razr. Although these devices were released between 2011 and 2012, there are still approximately 15 million active users according to Google statistics. The discontinuation of WhatsApp for these phones means they will no longer receive updates and will eventually lose access to the app altogether.

Fortunately, iPhone users are not affected this change. To enjoy the optimal experience with WhatsApp, an iPhone running iOS 12 or a newer version is required.

In the near future, WhatsApp is planning to roll out new features. One of the anticipated features is the ability to lock individual chats with passwords, providing an extra layer of security for users. Additionally, WhatsApp users can expect the introduction of two new AI-powered features: “ChatGPT” and “Midjourney.” These features will allow users to interact with an artificial intelligence assistant, ask questions, generate stickers, and create images within the app.

WhatsApp continues to evolve and improve its user experience. As technology advances, these new features aim to enhance privacy, convenience, and overall enjoyment for the millions of users worldwide.

