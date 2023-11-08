Hisense Laser TV Receives Certification for CO₂ Footprint

Qingdao, China – Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has been awarded the CO₂ Footprint verification TÜV Rheinland, a leading provider of technical services worldwide. This certification was granted in accordance with the ISO 14067:2018 standard.

Hisense has developed a Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) boundary that encompasses the stages of raw material procurement and pre-treatment, product manufacturing, distribution, usage, and waste recycling. This was designed in accordance with the latest international standards for CO₂ footprint, with support from TÜV Rheinland in calculating and certifying the CO₂ footprint of the PL1 product throughout its entire lifecycle. By analyzing carbon emissions in different phases of the product lifecycle, Hisense can more intuitively identify high-emitting “hotspots” of the overall lifecycle and assess the environmental impact of each phase from a product perspective. This enables them to prepare more effective product optimization plans, while also evaluating energy management, lifecycle analysis, raw materials, and supply chain management.

The Hisense Laser TV PL1, also known as the Smart Laser Cinema, meets the growing demand for adaptability in delivering various home theater experiences. It features the groundbreaking X-Fusion laser technology, which utilizes a precise source to deliver sharper images, and offers the versatility of screen sizes ranging from 80 to 120 inches. Customers also have the option to choose their preferred screen for an eye-friendly and immersive home theater experience.

The PCF result of the Hisense Laser TV PL1 demonstrates excellent quality. All main materials were examined using “company-specific data” and individually modeled. Based on the calculation of electrical and electronic products under the Waste WEEE Directive, the products in the PL1 series also have a utilization rate of 91.2% for renewable products. With innovative products and sustainable technologies, Hisense aims to make the world more environmentally friendly while providing customers with the highest quality products.

To prepare for the upcoming holiday season, Hisense will launch its end-of-year campaign in 2023 even before Black Friday, offering special discounts on their premium products in all categories both online and offline.

