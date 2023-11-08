Hisense Receives Carbon Footprint Certification for Laser TV PL1

Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, has recently obtained carbon footprint verification for its Laser TV PL1. The certification was granted TÜV Rheinland, a leading provider of technical services worldwide, in accordance with ISO 14067:2018.

Hisense has developed a product carbon footprint (PCF) accounting boundary that encompasses the stages of raw material acquisition and pre-treatment, product manufacturing, distribution, use, and waste recycling. This approach aligns with the latest international carbon footprint standards, and with the assistance of TÜV Rheinland, Hisense was able to calculate and certify the carbon footprint of the PL1 product throughout its lifecycle.

By analyzing carbon emissions at different stages of the product’s life cycle, Hisense can intuitively identify the “key points” of high emissions and evaluate the environmental impact of each stage from a product perspective. This enables them to devise more effective optimization plans assessing energy management, life cycle analysis, raw materials, and supply chain management.

The Laser TV PL1, also known as the Smart Laser Cinema, caters to the growing demand for adaptable home cinema experiences. It features the pioneering X-Fusion laser technology, which delivers sharper images with precision and offers the versatility of screen sizes ranging from 80 to 120 inches. Customers can choose their preferred screen option for a comfortable and immersive home cinema experience.

The PCF result of the Hisense Laser TV PL1 reflects excellent quality. Calculations consider company-specific data for all primary materials and model them individually. Additionally, the PL1 series products boast a renewable product utilization rate of 91.2% in accordance with the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive’s calculations for electrical and electronic products.

With innovative products and sustainable technologies, Hisense aims to contribute to a greener world while delivering the highest quality products to customers. As part of their efforts, Hisense will launch a year-end campaign before Black Friday, offering special discounts both online and offline across their high-quality product categories, in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season.

