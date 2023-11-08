Hisense Receives Carbon Footprint Certification for Laser TV PL1

Hisense, the global consumer electronics company, has recently been awarded carbon footprint certification for its Laser TV PL1 from TÜV Rheinland, a renowned technology service provider. This certification recognizes Hisense’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its efforts to reduce carbon emissions throughout the lifecycle of its products.

Hisense has developed a product carbon footprint (PCF) calculation method that encompasses the entire lifecycle stages, including raw material sourcing, preprocessing, manufacturing, distribution, usage, and waste recycling. This method is based on the latest international standards for carbon footprint measurement, and TUV Rheinland has supported Hisense in calculating and certifying the carbon footprint of its PL1 product across the entire lifecycle.

By analyzing carbon emissions generated at various stages of the product lifecycle, Hisense can identify and address ‘hotspots’ where emissions are particularly high, enabling them to optimize product design and minimize environmental impact. This approach also involves evaluating energy management, lifecycle analysis, and material and supply chain management.

The Laser TV PL1, also known as Smart Laser Cinema, meets the increasing demand for adaptive home theater experiences. With its cutting-edge X-Fusion laser technology, this product delivers sharper images with precise sourcing and offers display options for screens ranging from 80 to 120 inches, providing customers with a comfortable and immersive home theater experience of their choice. The PCF results of the Laser TV PL1 demonstrate the product’s superior quality. Hisense has considered and modeled all key materials utilizing company-specific data. Additionally, according to calculations based on the Waste WEEE Directive for electrical and electronic products, the PL1 series has a product recyclability rate of 91.2%.

Hisense aims to provide customers with the highest quality products through innovative designs and sustainable technologies while contributing to a cleaner world. As the holiday season approaches, Hisense plans to launch a year-end campaign in 2023, offering special discounts on its high-quality products across all categories both online and offline.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is carbon footprint certification?

Carbon footprint certification is a verification process conducted accredited organizations to assess and certify the amount of greenhouse gas emissions (carbon footprint) produced a product, service, or organization. It helps measure and manage environmental performance and promotes sustainable practices.

2. What is the significance of carbon footprint certification?

Carbon footprint certification signifies a company’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact. It demonstrates that the certified product or service has undergone a rigorous assessment to measure its carbon emissions throughout its lifecycle. This certification helps consumers make informed choices opting for products that are environmentally sustainable.

3. What is a product carbon footprint (PCF)?

A product carbon footprint (PCF) refers to the total greenhouse gas emissions produced over the entire lifecycle of a product. It includes emissions from raw material extraction, manufacturing, transportation, usage, and end-of-life disposal or recycling. Calculating and reducing PCF helps companies identify areas where emissions can be minimized and promotes environmentally friendly product development.

4. How does Hisense optimize its product design based on carbon footprint analysis?

Hisense analyzes the carbon emissions generated at each stage of a product’s lifecycle to identify “hotspots” with high emission levels. By pinpointing these areas, Hisense can focus on optimizing product design to reduce environmental impact. This approach enables them to create more energy-efficient products, minimize waste, and make sustainable choices in material sourcing and supply chain management.