Hisense Receives Carbon Footprint Certification for Laser TV PL1

Hisense, a global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, has been awarded carbon footprint certification for its Laser TV PL1 from TÜV Rheinland. This certification, granted in accordance with the ISO 14067:2018 standard, showcases Hisense’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

To achieve this certification, Hisense developed a comprehensive product carbon footprint (PCF) accounting boundary that covers every stage of the product’s life cycle. From raw material acquisition and pre-treatment to product manufacturing, distribution, use, and waste recycling, the PCF boundary ensures a thorough analysis of the carbon emissions associated with the Laser TV PL1.

By identifying the high-emission “Hotspots” throughout the product’s life cycle, Hisense gains valuable insights into the environmental impact of each stage. This allows them to develop effective product optimization plans while evaluating energy management, life cycle analysis, raw materials, and supply chain management.

The Laser TV PL1, also known as the Smart Laser Cinema, is designed to meet the evolving demands of home theater experiences. Equipped with the X-Fusion laser technology, it delivers sharper images and offers customizable picture sizes ranging from 80 to 120 inches. This innovative product provides customers with immersive and eye-comfortable home theater experiences.

The carbon footprint certification for the Laser TV PL1 signifies its excellent quality and sustainable manufacturing practices. Hisense considers and calculates all primary materials with “company-specific data” and models them individually. Additionally, the PL1 series products boast a remarkable product renewable utilization rate of 91.2%, aligning with the Waste WEEE Directive’s calculation of electrical and electronic products.

With a focus on innovative products and sustainable technologies, Hisense is dedicated to creating a greener world while delivering high-quality products to its customers. To celebrate the approaching holiday season, Hisense will launch the 2023 End-of-year campaign ahead of Black Friday, offering special discounts on its top-notch products across all categories.

About Hisense:

Hisense is a leading global brand in home appliances and consumer electronics. Operating in over 160 countries, Hisense offers a wide range of multimedia products, home appliances, and IT intelligent information solutions. Their rapid growth is a testament to their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

FAQ:

What is carbon footprint certification?

Carbon footprint certification is a process where an organization’s carbon emissions throughout the life cycle of a product or service are measured, analyzed, and verified an independent third-party organization.

What is ISO 14067:2018 standard?

ISO 14067:2018 is an international standard that provides guidelines for calculating and reporting the carbon footprint of products. It outlines the principles, requirements, and procedures for conducting product life cycle assessments to determine their carbon emissions.

What is product renewable utilization rate?

Product renewable utilization rate refers to the percentage of a product’s components or materials that are recycled, reused, or repurposed at the end of its life cycle. It measures the sustainability and resource efficiency of a product.