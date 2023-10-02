AJA HELO Plus: A Compact and Advanced Streaming Solution

In a recent tutorial video, streaming engineer Robert Reinhardt highlights some of the key features of the new AJA HELO Plus Advanced Streaming and Recording Appliance. With extensive experience using the original HELO, Reinhardt discusses the device’s new chassis design, improved picture-in-picture capabilities, simultaneous streaming to multiple destinations, and support for SRT (Secure Reliable Transport).

The AJA HELO Plus is a compact streaming appliance that features SDI and HDMI inputs/outputs and two on-board encoders. It allows for simultaneous H.264 streaming at resolutions up to 1080p60 to two separate streaming destinations, while also providing the option to record to the built-in SD card slot, attached USB hard drive, or network storage.

One of the notable features of the HELO Plus is its array of Picture-in-Picture templates, which make livestreamed presentations visually appealing and easily customizable. Additionally, the device offers the PlayToStream feature as an optional add-on, allowing for easy restreaming.

In the tutorial video, Reinhardt demonstrates the setup process for the HELO Plus, including installing the necessary software, configuring the device, and checking for firmware updates. He also walks through the web user interface, explaining how to select encoding specifications and set up streams to various social streaming platforms like YouTube.

To enhance streaming security, the HELO Plus supports SRT, a transport technology that adds an extra layer of reliability and protection to the streamed content.

The AJA HELO Plus is currently available for an MSRP of $1869 US. For more information about this advanced streaming appliance, visit aja.com/products/helo-plus.

