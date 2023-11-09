LinkedIn Launches New Ad Campaign to Bridge the Generational Gap in Marketing

LinkedIn, the global professional networking platform, is tackling the generation gap among marketing professionals and their parents with its latest advertising campaign titled “No One Knows What You Do.” This innovative campaign seeks to highlight LinkedIn’s relevance as an essential tool for marketing experts while simultaneously poking fun at the difficulties many face when trying to explain their work to their parents.

The creative effort comprises two main ads: “Cloud Sales” and “Acronym Daughter.” In the first ad, a bewildered mother struggles to comprehend her son’s work in the digital realm, even confusing “the cloud” with “clowns.” In the second spot, we witness a father attempting to understand his daughter as she rattles off industry terms like SEO and KPI. The father fears that his daughter has lost the ability to articulate a coherent sentence.

These ads both culminate with the message that despite the lack of understanding from their parents, B2B marketing professionals are recognized and valued LinkedIn’s global professional community, which boasts one billion members. This reinforces the notion that LinkedIn is the premier platform for B2B marketing.

“We are particularly proud of this campaign because it seems to strike a chord with anyone who has worked in B2B marketing. The challenge of explaining what we actually do – something many of us will face around the holiday table – appears to be a shared experience. So, we loved that Maximum Effort took that idea and brought it to life with their trademark ironic style, underscoring how on LinkedIn, you can find all the people who truly understand what you do,” commented Jim Habig, Vice President of Marketing at LinkedIn Marketing Solutions.

George Dewey, President of Maximum Effort, remarked, “For decades, my parents couldn’t describe what I did beyond the simple word ‘advertising.'” He emphasized his empathy for B2B workers and praised the campaign for its insightfulness and human touch.

This initiative will be implemented in the United States, the United Kingdom, and 16 other markets through various channels, including LinkedIn’s own platform, paid media, connected TV, and social platforms like Reddit. With this endeavor, LinkedIn aims not only to promote its platform as essential for B2B marketing professionals but also to connect with the shared experience of those who have struggled to explain their work to their parents.

FAQs

