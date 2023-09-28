The Rise of Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book): A Blend of Content Creation and Commerce

Xiaohongshu, also known as Little Red Book or Red, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, marking a significant milestone for this social media platform. Red has evolved from a user-generated content platform to a commercial powerhouse, seamlessly blending content creation and commerce. With over 260 million active users, Red has become a digital marketplace where creators transform into entrepreneurs.

One notable move Red is the closure of its official online shopping channel, Fulishe (Benefits Club), after nine years of operation. Red is stepping up its monetization game merging e-commerce with live streaming services, turning bloggers and livestreamers into product-selling powerhouses.

What sets Red apart is its ability to shape the trends of “de-influencing.” In a world saturated with influencers, Red’s key opinion leaders (KOLs) and content creators have built genuine relationships with their audiences, making their endorsements more authentic than the traditional influencer.

With its 10th anniversary, Red aims to strike the perfect balance between authenticity and monetization. The question remains whether Red’s dominance is here to stay. Brands will need to adapt to this era of influencer marketing and navigate brand crises that may surface on Red.

Experts in China have highlighted the advantages of Red, including its large young user base, strong spending power, and unique user-creator relationship. However, Red faces challenges as users often use it for pre-purchase research but make actual purchases on other platforms.

Red has undergone significant changes in recent years, diversifying its businesses and services, particularly in the realm of livestreaming. Red has expanded beyond beauty and cosmetics, covering lifestyle, food, travel, parenting, and entrepreneurship. Its international expansion has also gained attention, and overseas brands are leveraging the platform’s resources.

To avoid brand crises on Red, brands should consider the platform’s algorithm, which plays a vital role in promoting personalized recommendations. As Red shifts its focus to livestreaming, leveraging out-of-the-limelight celebrities as influential Red livestreamers can enhance a brand’s presence on the platform.

