Sophie Turner Shares Support for Taylor Swift Amid Divorce from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has made her return to social media following her divorce from Joe Jonas showing support for her friend Taylor Swift. Turner, who has been absent from social media since announcing her split from Jonas, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories featuring a friendship bracelet with a reference to Swift’s album, Fearless. The album is believed to feature songs about Jonas, who famously ended his relationship with Swift in a 27-second phone call. However, Turner quickly deleted the post.

Since the divorce news, Turner has been seen spending time with Swift and reportedly staying at her New York residence. This social media update comes in the midst of a legal battle over the custody of their two children. Turner filed a legal petition in New York, claiming that Jonas had “wrongfully retained” their daughters in the city away from their “habitual residence” in England. The couple had previously agreed to make the UK their permanent residence and had plans to purchase a home there.

When the couple met to discuss their separation, Jonas refused to hand over the children’s passports, leading Turner to file the legal petition. In response, Jonas released a statement denying any suggestion of abduction and claiming that Turner was using the claim to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and permanently remove the children from the US.

Despite the challenges of their divorce, Turner and Jonas released a joint statement describing the decision as “amicable” and “mutually decided” after four years of marriage. The couple met in 2016 and got married in 2019. They welcomed their first child in July 2020 and their second child two years later.

