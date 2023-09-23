Create Your Own Pumpkin Witch for Halloween

Summary: Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to decorate your home than with a spooky pumpkin witch? With a few affordable items, you can create a unique and eye-catching centerpiece for your front yard. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

To create your pumpkin witch, you will need two pumpkin pails, wire tomato cages, a witch hat, trash bags, a glue gun, glue sticks, and optional lights. You can find the pumpkin pails with a classic jack-o-lantern grin at Walmart for $1.98 each, while Tractor Supply Co. offers wire tomato cages for $2.49 each. Michael’s has witch hats available for $1.25 each.

Begin flipping over the wire tomato cage and placing an upside-down pumpkin pail on top of the pointed end. Cover the pumpkin pail with a trash bag and tie it off around the waist using a strip of another garbage bag. Secure the bags in place with a glue gun. Next, glue an upright pumpkin pail on top of the covered upside-down pail.

For added flair, you can incorporate lights into your pumpkin witch. You can either wrap Christmas lights around the tomato cage underneath the trash bag or use remote-controlled tealights, available on Amazon for $10. Another option is to place your witch on top of a pathway light staked into the ground. Just make sure to create a way to access the light if needed.

Complete the look gluing the witch hat on top of the pumpkin pail. To add arms, cut strips from a garbage bag and glue them in place. For added stability, consider using ground stakes to secure your witch to the ground.

Now you have a stunning and bewitching addition to your Halloween decorations! Get creative with different poses and accessories to make your pumpkin witch truly unique. Have fun and happy Halloween!

