Create a Festive and Realistic Gingerbread House with These Tips

Summary: Learn how to make a festive and realistic gingerbread house with these simple and creative tips. Transform your foam board into a frosted cover for the roof’s fascia and make window trims using insulation foam and glitter. Add different colored foam trims and attach them to your home using outdoor velcro. Follow the steps provided TikToker @bbethyyb and enhance the overall look with decorative items like frosted snowflakes, extra gumdrops, and peppermint swirls.

Are you looking to create a gingerbread house that stands out and captures the holiday spirit? With a few simple steps, you can transform a foam board into a realistic and festive gingerbread house. Let’s dive in and discover the tips and tricks!

To start, outline a semi-circle pattern along the longest side of the foam board. Use an Xacto knife to cut out the outline and cover the entire surface with insulation foam to create a frosted cover for the roof’s fascia. While the insulation foam is still wet, add gumdrops to every other semi-circle and round beads to the leftover sections. Sprinkle glitter over the entire surface and set it aside to dry. Repeat these steps to make more gumdrop boards for additional sections of the roof.

For the window trim, cut a long and thin piece of foam board that matches the height of your window. Cover the surface with insulation foam and sprinkle glitter over it. Allow the insulation to dry and then paint every other section orange, leaving the remaining sections as they are. Repeat this process with different colors like pink, blue, and yellow to create multiple foam trims. Once the foam boards are dry, attach the backing of the outdoor velcro to your home and the foam boards.

Now comes the fun part! Carefully stick the foam board to the corresponding areas of your house. Place the gumdrop foam on the roof’s fascia and the marshmallow foam on the window trim. This will create a charming and realistic gingerbread house appearance.

To add the finishing touches, consider incorporating decorative items like frosted snowflakes, extra gumdrops, and peppermint swirls. These can be easily found at your local craft stores or online retailers.

By following these tips and taking inspiration from TikToker @bbethyyb’s gingerbread house videos, you can create a festive and realistic gingerbread house that will bring holiday cheer to your home. Enjoy the process and let your creativity shine!