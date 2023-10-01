Upgrade Your IKEA HELMER Storage Unit with Stylish Handles

If you’re looking to add a touch of personality to your IKEA HELMER storage unit, you’re in luck. The standard handles that come with the unit may be functional, but they can also be a little boring. Luckily, they are easily removable, meaning you can easily transform the entire drawer set with some snazzy new handles.

Once you’ve swapped out the HELMER handles, the possibilities are endless. You can choose from a variety of styles, such as contemporary handles with a golden brass finish for a sleek and modern look. If that’s not your style, you can opt for matte-black handles, art deco-inspired designs, or even something minimalist in nature. The choice is yours.

What’s great about this DIY hack is that it’s budget-friendly and can be changed up as often as you like. So whenever your room’s style needs an update, simply switch out the handles for a whole new look.

But why stop at just new handles? If you’re feeling adventurous, there are other changes you can make to customize your HELMER storage unit. Consider painting the piece in an entirely different color to create a bold statement. Alternatively, you could apply some textured wallpaper for a unique and textured look. For the more artistically inclined, why not add a mini mural to the front of the unit for an eye-catching focal point?

The IKEA HELMER storage unit is a versatile piece that can easily be transformed into a statement piece with a few simple changes. Whether you choose to upgrade the handles or take it a step further with a fresh coat of paint or wallpaper, let your creativity run wild and make this practical storage unit truly your own.

Sources:

– @thepajamahub’s video

Definitions:

– IKEA HELMER storage unit: A drawer set made IKEA that provides practical storage solutions.

– Art deco: A style characterized its rich colors, luxurious materials, and geometric shapes, popular in the 1920s and 1930s.

– Boho-chic: A style that combines elements of bohemian and hippie aesthetics with modern and contemporary influences.

– Mural: A large-scale artwork or painting typically created on a wall or ceiling.