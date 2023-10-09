Instagram Sees Significant Growth in Türkiye, Becomes Second Most Active Country on the Platform

Instagram, the popular social media platform that has captured users’ attention since its launch in 2010, has experienced remarkable growth in Türkiye. According to data compiled Anadolu Agency (AA), Türkiye has now become the second most active country on the platform, boasting 153.6 million active accounts.

Founded on October 6, 2010, Instagram has rapidly increased its user base over the past 13 years, making it one of the most widely used social media platforms globally. As of the end of September, Türkiye stands out among the countries with the highest Instagram usage, coming second after India with 263.3 million accounts, and followed Brazil with 119.6 million active accounts.

Today, Instagram has over 12.8 billion monthly active users, with 500 million people accessing the app daily. Users have uploaded approximately 50 billion photos to the platform so far.

Interestingly, the user base on Instagram is predominantly composed of 47.2% females and 52.8% males. The platform’s highest engagement is observed on Wednesdays between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The majority of Instagram account holders are under the age of 35, with the 25-34 age group spending the most time on the platform, averaging 32 minutes daily.

When it comes to notable personalities on Instagram, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo holds the top spot with 607 million followers. Argentine football legend Lionel Messi holds the record for the most likes on a post, with 61.2 million likes for a photo he shared after winning the World Cup in December 2022.

In terms of cities, London is the most frequently shared city on the platform. The most popular hashtags on Instagram include “love,” “instagood,” “fashion,” and “photooftheday.” The “teary-eyed face of joy” emoji is the most commonly used emoji among users.

Instagram is not only a popular platform for personal use but also an essential tool for businesses. Approximately 71% of businesses in the U.S. use Instagram for sales and advertising, while 44% of users use the platform for weekly shopping. Additionally, one in two individuals visits Instagram to discover new brands.

In the global arena of Instagram, Türkiye ranks second in terms of active accounts. Renowned Turkish chefs Burak Özdemir and Nusret Gökçe are among the leading figures in the culinary world on the platform, with 54.08 million and 53.52 million followers, respectively. Turkish politicians such as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Good Party (IP) leader Meral Akşener, and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli also maintain a strong presence on Instagram with significant followers.

Sources:

– Anadolu Agency (AA)

– Website Rating