Turkish Competition Board Imposes Daily Fine on Meta Platforms Inc. for Antitrust Violations

The Turkish Competition Board has issued a daily fine of 4.8 million lira ($160,000) against Meta Platforms Inc. for failing to provide sufficient documentation in relation to a previous antitrust investigation. This decision comes after the Turkish board had opened an investigation against Meta Platforms Inc., Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd., WhatsApp Inc., and WhatsApp LLC in January 2021.

The investigation was initiated to examine WhatsApp’s sharing of user data with Facebook and determine whether Meta had violated Article 6 of Turkey’s Competition Act. After careful consideration, the board concluded that Meta Platforms Inc. held a dominant position in the markets for personal social network services, consumer communication services, and online display advertising. It further found that Meta had distorted competition creating barriers to entry and impeding the activities of its competitors. These violations involved the combination of data collected from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp services.

As a result, Meta Platforms Inc. was fined 346.7 million lira and ordered to take corrective measures within six months, with oversight from the Turkish Competition Board for a five-year period. However, when Meta requested an extension for filing the intended measures, the board granted it until December 19, 2023. Despite the extended deadline, the board found the measures submitted Meta Platforms Inc. to be inadequate.

Considering the prolonged non-compliance and Meta’s annual gross revenues in 2022, the Turkish Competition Board has decided to impose a daily fine until the violations are fully addressed. Meta Platforms Inc. has expressed disagreement with the Turkish Competition Authority’s findings but has also pledged to work closely with them to resolve the matter expeditiously.

It is worth noting that separate from this case, the Turkish Competition Authority has initiated another investigation into Meta Platforms Inc. regarding its tying of Threads with Instagram, potentially violating Article 6 of Turkey’s Competition Act. The outcome of this investigation remains to be seen.