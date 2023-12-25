New Article: Turkish TikTok User Faces Prosecution for Livestreaming Provocative Content

Summary: A TikTok user in Istanbul, known as “Laz Kızı,” is facing legal trouble after livestreaming what is deemed as “obscene content” in exchange for money. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has sought a prison sentence between six months and two years for the user. The user attracted attention after revealing that she earned 160,000 Turkish liras ($5,500) through the live streams, leading to an investigation. The user has since deactivated her social media accounts.

According to local sources, the TikTok user was questioned the police in November. She stated that she was unaware that her livestreams violated any laws and claimed to have earned a total of 30,000 liras ($1000) through virtual TikTok gifts. The prosecutor is seeking her punishment under Article 226 of the Penal Code of Turkey, which addresses broadcasting or publishing obscene material.

While the livestreams in question did not involve nudity, they featured the TikTok user wearing revealing clothing. This case is part of a larger effort Turkish authorities to crack down on social media accounts that promote obscenity and child abuse. Turkey’s Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, revealed that 13 account managers have been arrested in the last six months after investigating 1,332 TikTok accounts with similar content.

The Turkish Parliamentary Commission on Digital Media recently held a hearing regarding obscenity allegations on TikTok. Hüseyin Yayman, the head of the commission, emphasized the importance of family over individual freedoms during the discussions.

It remains to be seen how the court will rule on the case of the TikTok user “Laz Kızı.” This prosecution serves as a reminder of the increasing scrutiny on social media platforms in Turkey and the potential legal consequences for individuals who violate the country’s laws and regulations.