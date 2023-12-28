Court Orders Social Media User to Share Turkish Flags Daily

A court in the Turkish city of Erzurum has issued an order requiring Rusen Firat, a Kurdish citizen, to share Turkish flags on her social media accounts for a month as part of her probation. Firat had previously been convicted of making terrorist propaganda on her social media posts in 2015 and 2016. The court ruling stated that failure to comply with this order would result in a review of her arrest process.

The specific social media posts that were considered terrorist propaganda featured the flags of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq and a flyer of Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Firat had made these posts at a rally organized the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). During her trial, she admitted to taking pictures with Kurdish flags but stated that she had never taken a picture with a Turkish flag.

After Firat’s statement, the judge instructed her to share Turkish flags on her Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts on a daily basis for a month. Failure to comply with this order would result in imprisonment. In response to the judge’s decision, Firat’s sister, Halime Firat, expressed their intention to appeal the ruling through legal channels and described the decision as arbitrary and illegal.

The Diyarbakir Bar Association has filed a criminal complaint against the judge who issued the order, emphasizing the importance of holding judges accountable for their actions. The association stated that judges must operate within the boundaries of the law and not exceed their authority. Upholding the rule of law requires the accountability of judges.

It is important to note the potential implications of such legal decisions on freedom of speech and expression, as well as the ongoing tensions between the Turkish government and Kurdish communities.