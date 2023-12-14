Turkey’s Eksi Sozluk Faces Ongoing Access Bans Court Orders

Access to Eksi Sozluk, a widely-used social media platform in Turkey, has once again been blocked a court order, marking the third time it has faced such a ban. The court in Ankara issued the order, citing reasons related to “national security.” Eksi Sozluk, resembling Reddit in its functioning, has gained significant popularity since its establishment in 1999.

Details regarding the specific reasons for the ban remain unclear, with Eksi Sozluk stating that they are seeking information from officials. Internet watchdog EngelliWeb reported that the platform was censored under the pretext of “protecting national security and public order.”

The first ban on Eksi Sozluk occurred in February following a series of destructive earthquakes in Turkey. Authorities accused the platform of failing to remove “wrong and slanderous content” related to the disaster. This led critics to argue that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was aiming to silence any criticism of his government’s handling of the crisis targeting allegedly “slanderous” comments.

In response to the initial ban, Eksi Sozluk adopted a new web address, eksisozluk2023.com. However, this domain was also subjected to a court order to block access, coinciding with the day before significant elections on May 14. The platform subsequently operated under eksisozluk1923.com, which was, yet again, blocked a court order on Thursday. Eksi Sozluk has now announced that it will continue its operation with a new address, eksisozluk1999.com.

Turkey, under Erdogan’s leadership, has previously imposed bans on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Wikipedia, Twitter, and TikTok. These bans have been enforced through strict laws and regulations that limit internet freedoms in the country.

The ongoing blocking of Eksi Sozluk reflects the constant challenges faced social media platforms in Turkey and raises concerns about freedom of speech and access to information on the internet.