Turkish Competition Board Investigates Meta Platforms for Potential Competition Law Violation

The Turkish Competition Board has recently announced that it is launching an investigation into Meta Platforms regarding a potential violation of competition law. This investigation focuses on the alleged linking of Meta’s social media platforms, Threads and Instagram, and whether such an action infringes on fair competition.

The Competition Authority (RK) released a statement indicating that a preliminary study conducted the board has revealed compelling evidence, prompting the decision to initiate a formal investigation. The goal of this investigation is to determine whether the integration of the Threads app into the Instagram app creates an anticompetitive environment.

While Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, has always emphasized the connectivity and seamless integration of its various platforms, the Turkish Competition Board is concerned that this integration may potentially stifle competition in the social media market. If proven to be in violation of competition law, Meta Platforms could face significant penalties and be required to modify its business practices to promote fair competition.

This investigation the Turkish Competition Board is part of a broader global scrutiny into the practices of tech giants. Regulators and antitrust agencies around the world are increasingly focusing on the market dominance of major tech companies, aiming to ensure fair competition and protect consumer interests.

Meta Platforms, as one of the leading players in the social media industry, will closely monitor the developments and cooperate with the Turkish Competition Board throughout the investigation. The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications not only for Meta Platforms but also for the wider digital landscape and the future regulation of tech giants in Turkey.