Italy and China Collaborate to Promote Tourism

Enit and WeChat have formed a strategic partnership to significantly increase the visibility of promotional content dedicated to Italy, thereby contributing to an increase in travel to the country. The agreement, titled “Welcome with Weixin Alliance,” was signed between Italy’s National Tourism Agency and the popular Chinese digital platform, WeChat, which boasts 1.3 billion active users. The collaboration aims to leverage WeChat’s widespread usage among Chinese citizens to encourage more travel to Italy.

The partnership was launched in Rome Tencent, the parent company of WeChat, in collaboration with Enit. It marks the beginning of a collaborative effort that will include various innovative promotional initiatives. One such initiative is a video game featuring Venice’s famous Venetian influencer, which will showcase the city’s marvels. These initiatives will harness the universal reach of the WeChat app on the Chinese market.

In addition to the video game, Enit and WeChat will also launch a live-streaming program featuring Chinese influencers who will travel across Italy, creating content aimed at promoting the country’s tourist destinations and attractions.

For several years, Enit has been engaged in digital marketing activities with WeChat, which have helped position Italy as the leading European destination in terms of the effectiveness of its national brand in the Chinese online ecosystem. WeChat’s versatility and popularity among Chinese users make it an ideal platform for promoting innovative content related to Italian destinations and attractions.

WeChat is not just a communication tool for Chinese users; it is an essential tool for all aspects of daily life, including interpersonal communication, payments, vacation bookings, and online shopping. In the tourism sector, WeChat plays a vital role in Enit’s strategy throughout the various stages of the travel experience, from inspiration and information gathering to booking services, on-site assistance, and post-travel sharing.

This strategic partnership represents a historic moment for Italian tourism. According to Ivana Jelinic, President of Enit, the collaboration with WeChat will exponentially increase the dissemination of content dedicated to the beauty of Italy in the Chinese market. She believes that technological innovation has transformed the way people plan and experience their travel journeys. Through Enit’s WeChat channels, Chinese travelers can discover the wonders of Italy in real time and share their experiences.

Gianluca Caramanna, Advisor to the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè, sees this partnership as just the beginning of efforts to make Italy an even more welcoming and accessible tourist destination for Chinese visitors. He emphasizes their ongoing exploration of the potential of new technologies to enhance the travel experience and promote the country’s culture, history, and splendor.

