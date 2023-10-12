Travellers Express Frustration as MYAirline Suspends Operations

Air travellers are expressing their anger and frustration following the announcement low-cost carrier MYAirline that it will be suspending its operations, effective from Thursday. Many travellers took to social media to vent their disappointment and inconvenience caused the sudden suspension.

One passenger, Hajar Rasdi, expressed her frustration on social media platform X, revealing that she had recently purchased tickets for a trip in December. She lamented the loss of RM1,700, claiming that she had chosen MYAirline for its suitable flight timings and affordable prices.

Several other passengers voiced their disappointment at the lack of advanced notice provided MYAirline. They expressed their desire for refunds in order to purchase alternative flights, citing urgent business needs and unexpected expenses incurred due to the sudden suspension.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) responded to the situation setting up a dedicated hotline and channels to assist those affected MYAirline’s suspension of operations. Additionally, Mavcom assured consumers that they would be eligible for refunds for any affected flights. The commission also emphasized that it was launching an investigation into MYAirline, specifically with regard to allegations of unpaid statutory dues to employees and other related issues.

In light of the situation, other airlines such as Batik Air have offered fixed fares to affected MYAirline passengers, aiming to provide them with alternative travel options.

The suspension of MYAirline has left many travellers inconvenienced and demanding answers. As investigations proceed, affected passengers are advised to utilize the channels provided Mavcom while seeking to recoup their losses.

