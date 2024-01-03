Woman’s Ambitious Underground Tunnel Project Raises Concerns Among Neighbors

According to an article, a woman’s ambitious project to construct an underground tunnel beneath her suburban home and mine for rocks has garnered a lot of attention on TikTok. However, as investigators and qualified engineers took a closer look at the impact of her project, concerns started to arise.

The woman, known as Kala on TikTok, initially began digging under her house to build a storm shelter. Since then, she has gained a significant following on TikTok, regularly updating her audience on the progress of her underground tunnel. She even plans to use the excavated stone to create a castle-like exterior for her home.

While many found her project fascinating, others are questioning the potential consequences. Investigative journalist Aura Bogado contacted the woman’s neighbors, who revealed that they were primarily migrants from Central America. They were unaware of the project and expressed concerns about reporting it due to immigration authorities.

Furthermore, a geologist on TikTok highlighted the dangers of excavating rocks without proper understanding and expertise. He explained that mining is a specialized field and emphasized that the woman lacks the necessary knowledge in this area.

In response to the investigation, the woman posted a video reenacting her alleged encounter with the city’s permitting board. She claimed that the city officials had given her a stop work order and requested an evaluation an engineer.

Commenters on TikTok were critical of the woman’s project, expressing worries about the potential safety risks to the neighborhood and questioning why proper permits were not obtained beforehand.

While the woman remains hopeful that she can obtain the necessary permits to continue her project, concerns about the environmental hazards and risks to her neighbors persist. The situation serves as a reminder of the importance of proper planning, expertise, and adherence to regulations when undertaking ambitious construction projects.