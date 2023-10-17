Israeli Tennis Association Files Complaint Against Tunisian Tennis Star Over Support for Palestinians

The Israeli Tennis Association (ITA) has lodged an official complaint with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) against Tunisian tennis player, Ons Jabeur, after she expressed her solidarity with Palestinians on her Instagram account during the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. The ITA sent a letter to the International Tennis Federation to inform the WTA of the incident and to request that Jabeur be penalized.

In her Instagram story, Jabeur voiced her support for the Palestinian people, stating that their suffering over the past 75 years is unimaginable and that innocent civilians, regardless of their religion or background, deserve peace. She called for an end to the violence and the freedom of Palestine.

The ITA has accused Jabeur of incitement and of “supporting a terrorist organization.” Avi Pertz, the president of the Israel Tennis Association, strongly condemned Jabeur’s comments, asserting that she is promoting a terrorist group. He expressed relief that Jabeur’s stance represents a minority viewpoint among athletes worldwide.

Jabeur is not the only Tunisian or Arab athlete to face criticism for supporting Palestinians. Tunisia’s national football team and Issa Laidouni, a player for Union Berlin, have also faced backlash for expressing solidarity with the people of Gaza. Some Union Berlin fans have called for disciplinary measures against Laidouni, including termination of his contract.

As the conflict between Israel and Gaza continues, the casualty toll continues to rise. Over 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and 12,500 have been injured, while more than 1,200 Israelis have lost their lives. The controversy surrounding athletes’ political positions highlights the divisive nature of the long-standing conflict.

Definitions:

– Women’s Tennis Association (WTA): The governing body for women’s professional tennis.

– International Tennis Federation (ITF): The governing body for worldwide tennis, responsible for organizing international tournaments and promoting the sport.

Sources:

– Israeli Tennis Association

– Women’s Tennis Association

– International Tennis Federation