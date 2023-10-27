Tune Talk Launches Exciting New Prepaid Plans

Tune Talk, a leading telco provider in the country, has just unveiled its latest offering: the Pek Epik! prepaid plans. This new range of plans includes their first-ever 5G-enabled option, providing customers with an enhanced mobile experience.

The Pek Epik! plans consist of four different packages, each offering varying data quotas and special bonuses. Starting from today, customers across the nation can enjoy these new plans and take advantage of the exciting features they have to offer.

Let’s take a closer look at these plans:

– EpikCall 20: Priced at RM20 per month, this plan is ideal for those who prioritize making calls. Subscribers will enjoy unlimited calls to all networks, along with 10GB of internet data. Plus, they get unlimited app usage for popular platforms such as WhatsApp, WeChat, and Google Maps, as well as 10GB of hotspot data.

– Epik 35: For only RM35 per month, customers can access 130GB of internet data and make unlimited calls. Additionally, they will receive 5GB of hotspot data and unlimited app usage for popular platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Netflix, and more.

– Epik 50: Power users will love this plan, priced at RM50 per month. It offers a whopping 500GB of internet data at 6Mbps, along with unlimited calls. Subscribers will also receive an extra 5GB of hotspot data to stay connected on the go.

– Epik5G 45: Tune Talk’s first-ever 5G prepaid SIM plan, priced at RM45 per month, is designed to cater to those looking for a truly immersive digital experience. This package includes unlimited 5G connectivity, 30GB of internet data, unlimited calls, and 30GB of hotspot data.

It’s important to note that all four plans have a validity period of 30 days after activation. Unlimited app usage is subject to a Fair Usage Policy (FUP), ensuring fair access for all customers.

Excitingly, the Pek Epik! plans are available for new SIM registrations and switching, starting from 27 October 2023. However, customers in Kedah, Terengganu, and Kelantan can still subscribe to the existing Pek Pantai Timur plans, while those in East Malaysia can opt for the Pek Borneo offerings.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your mobile experience with Tune Talk’s latest prepaid plans. Stay connected, enjoy unlimited calls, and make the most of your data with the Pek Epik! range.

FAQs

1. Can I use the unlimited app usage even after reaching the data quota?

While the plans offer unlimited app usage, it is important to note that unlimited usage is subject to a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) to ensure fair access for all subscribers.

2. Can I switch to the Pek Epik! plans if I am an existing Tune Talk subscriber?

Yes, the Pek Epik! plans are available for both new registrations and switching. Existing Tune Talk customers can easily switch to these new plans and enjoy their exciting features.

3. How long is the validity period for the Pek Epik! prepaid plans?

All four plans have a validity period of 30 days from the date of activation.

