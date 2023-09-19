The Saint of Second Chances: A Profile of Mike Veeck

Netflix is now streaming the documentary “The Saint of Second Chances,” which profiles Mike Veeck, the son of Hall of Fame Baseball owner Bill Veeck. Directed Morgan Neville and Jeff Malmberg, the film follows Mike Veeck as he tries to redeem himself and restore his family’s good name in the baseball promotional world.

The documentary explores Mike Veeck’s infamous theme night in baseball history, “Disco Demolition Night,” which took place on July 29, 1979, at Comiskey Park. The event invited fans to bring their disco records to be shattered between games of a double-header. However, the night resulted in a riot where more than 10,000 drunken fans invaded the field and a forfeited second game.

Narrated Jeff Daniels, “The Saint of Second Chances” delves into the razzle-dazzle and hype introduced Bill Veeck in baseball, including animal mascots, theme nights, and contests. It highlights Mike Veeck’s journey to redeem himself and showcases the excesses of hype in America’s favorite pastime.

Becoming Frida Kahlo: A Profile of the Legendary Artist

PBS has imported the three-part BBC2 series “Becoming Frida Kahlo,” which offers a miniseries profile of the renowned artist. The series sheds light on Frida Kahlo’s arduous efforts to emerge as an independent woman and painter in 20th-century Mexico, America, and Europe.

The first part of the series explores Frida Kahlo’s youth in Mexico, where she battled childhood polio and suffered a bus accident that left her injured and disfigured at the age of 18. These health issues and her estrangement from her body influenced her paintings, where she often depicted herself detached from her bones and organs or as an empty set of clothes.

Frida Kahlo’s life and career were both influenced and limited her marriage to Mexican communist painter and muralist Diego Rivera. While Rivera’s star shone brightly in the 1930s, his politics now seem outdated. On the other hand, Kahlo’s ability to transform personal agony into religious iconography speaks to an era where the personal surpasses the political.

The Defiant Ones: A Documentary on Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop, Hulu is streaming the documentary “The Defiant Ones,” which profiles the friendship and collaboration between rapper Dr. Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine. The film highlights their decades-long partnership and their significant influence on the musical genre.

Overall, these documentaries offer viewers a glimpse into the lives of influential individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. They showcase the challenges, triumphs, and legacies of these figures and provide insight into the worlds of baseball, art, and music.

Sources:

– Netflix

– PBS

– Hulu