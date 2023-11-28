If Movies are Novels, Documentaries are Essays

If movies and series are like novels, the most provocative documentary specials can resemble an essay or opinion column. That description comes to mind when discussing “South to Black Power.” The film explores the idea proposed Charles M. Blow, a columnist for the New York Times and author of the book “The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto.”

Blow suggests that Black people and Americans in general would experience significant improvements if more individuals relocated from the North to the South, undoing the effects of the “Great Migration” of the early 20th century. During this time, millions of former sharecroppers migrated to Northern cities in search of better employment opportunities.

Blow’s proposal of a reverse migration from North to South has the potential to tip the political scales in some Southern states, where the Black population already constitutes a significant percentage of the total population.

Throughout the documentary, Blow encounters activists and community organizers who consider his idea seriously, while others vehemently disagree. Some argue that it is better to stay and work towards improving conditions in cities like Chicago rather than returning to the South. Blow himself, now residing in Atlanta, admits to having some reservations about his personal migration.

In addition to exploring the potential benefits of reverse migration, the film also touches on efforts certain Southern states to restrict voting rights and challenge ballots.

Blow’s dream of people power may be largely theoretical, but it’s intriguing to see him discuss and debate his idea. Sometimes, concepts may seem impactful on paper but falter when examined more closely. Will Blow’s idea withstand scrutiny? Only time will tell.

