Tumblr’s Fediverse Integration Still in Progress, But User Demand Remains Low

Despite recent staff cuts and speculation about the abandonment of Tumblr’s plan to join the world of decentralized social media, CEO Matt Mullenweg has clarified that the integration with the “fediverse” is still underway. In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on his Tumblr blog, Mullenweg acknowledged that while many Tumblr employees will be reassigned to other projects within parent company Automattic, one person will continue working on the fediverse integration next year.

However, Mullenweg also revealed that user demand for federated social media has been relatively low. Automattic’s plugins, Activity Pub and Friends, have accumulated less than ten thousand users combined, suggesting a lack of significant interest in decentralized social platforms. Despite this, Mullenweg expressed his support for open standards and user freedom, emphasizing Automattic’s commitment to providing users with more choice and avoiding proprietary lock-ins.

The announcement comes at a time when ActivityPub, the protocol powering rival platform Mastodon, is gaining momentum. Instagram Threads, another competitor to Twitter, has also vowed to integrate with the fediverse in the near future, potentially boosting its popularity. This growing interest in federated social media could potentially sway Tumblr’s decision on whether to fully adopt ActivityPub.

While work is progressing on Tumblr’s integration efforts, it is clear that the implementation is far from being finalized. However, the consideration of migrating Tumblr’s vast library of half a billion blogs to WordPress on the backend is also on Mullenweg’s radar for the coming year, indicating potential further changes ahead.

As the future of decentralized social media unfolds, it remains to be seen how Tumblr’s integration with the fediverse will play out and whether it will resonate with its user base.