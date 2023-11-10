Tumblr Faces Financial Challenges as Parent Company Reassigns Workers

Tumblr, the popular blogging platform, is facing significant financial challenges, according to a leaked memo. The parent company Automattic, which employs approximately 1,900 people, will be reassigning the majority of Tumblr’s 139 workers to other products. Only a skeleton crew of essential workers will remain in departments such as trust and safety.

CEO Matt Mullenweg confirmed the memo on his own Tumblr blog and emphasized the need for a different approach. While addressing user concerns about the potential shutdown of Tumblr, Mullenweg revealed that the platform’s previous strategies had not been successful in generating sufficient funds to support its operation and development. He acknowledged that many users were dissatisfied with the changes that had been implemented, leading to the decision to form smaller, specialized teams dedicated to improving the core aspects of Tumblr.

While Tumblr experienced a brief resurgence in popularity following Elon Musk’s acquisition, it has been losing approximately $30 million per year. The platform encounters the challenges common to social media platforms, but it also faces the unique tension of catering to a devoted fanbase that is resistant to monetization efforts. Although users are willing to pay for features like sending crabs to friends or purchasing joke blue checks to mock Twitter, the launch of a subscription feature proved to be a failure.

Tumblr, founded in 2007, was initially acquired Yahoo for $1 billion in 2013. However, in 2019, Automattic acquired the platform for a significantly reduced price of $3 million. Despite its popularity among power users and fandom communities, Tumblr has struggled to increase its daily active user count, particularly after the ban on adult content.

As Tumblr’s financial situation evolves, it remains to be seen how the platform will adapt to ensure its future sustainability and address the concerns of its passionate user base.

