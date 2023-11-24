Tulsi Vivah 2023: Celebrate the Sacred Union of Tulsi and Vishnu

Tulsi Vivah, an auspicious Hindu ceremony, is celebrated to commemorate the symbolic union of the holy basil plant, revered as Goddess Tulsi, with Lord Vishnu, one of the principal deities in Hinduism. This significant occasion holds immense religious importance and is observed with great enthusiasm across India, particularly in the northern states.

Tulsi Vivah 2023 Date and Timing

Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Tulsi Vivah is being celebrated today on Friday, November 24. The rituals started on November 23, at 9:05 pm and will extend until 5:16 pm today on November 24.

Celebrating Tulsi Vivah

The Tulsi Vivah ceremony is marked elaborate preparations and festivities. The Tulsi plant, representing purity and spiritual enlightenment, is adorned with colorful decorations and ornaments. It is placed on a makeshift mandap, a wedding altar. Alongside the Tulsi plant, the idol of Lord Vishnu, often represented a Shaligram stone, is placed.

The wedding rituals mirror those of a traditional Hindu wedding. Chants, hymns, and devotional songs are performed, invoking blessings upon the sacred union. The exchange of garlands between the Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu symbolizes their eternal bond.

Significance of Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah signifies the sacred bond between nature and divinity, emphasizing the importance of devotion and the veneration of nature’s bounty. The Tulsi plant holds a deep-rooted place in Hindu culture, symbolizing purity and auspiciousness. Its association with Lord Vishnu further reinforces its sacred status.

Tulsi Vivah Puja Vidhi

For those performing the Tulsi Vivah puja, here is a brief guide to the ritual:

1. Create a rangoli using Geru powder and an eight-leaf lotus.

2. Use sugarcane to set up a mandap.

3. Place two chowkis (stools), one for the Tulsi pot and the other for the Idol of Shaligram or Lord Vishnu.

4. On the stool with Shaligram’s idol, make an eight-leaf lotus, place a kalash over it, and draw a swastika on the kalash.

5. Wrap a coconut with a red cloth and place it over the kalash.

6. Light a ghee deepak to commence the wedding ceremony.

7. Repeat the mantra ‘Tulasai Namah’ and perform Abhishekam of Shaligram using yellow clothes and Panchmrita.

8. The male member of the family should then carry the idol of Shaligram in his hands and take seven rounds around Tulsi.

9. Afterward, offer bhog of sweets and kheer-puri to Goddess Tulsi and Shaligram.

10. Finally, donate all the puja samagri used during the ritual, along with the Tulsi pot, to a temple.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Tulsi Vivah?

Tulsi Vivah is a significant Hindu ceremony that celebrates the symbolic union of the holy basil plant, known as Goddess Tulsi, with Lord Vishnu.

2. When is Tulsi Vivah celebrated?

Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar. This usually falls between October and November in the Gregorian calendar.

3. What is the significance of Tulsi Vivah?

Tulsi Vivah signifies the sacred bond between nature and divinity, emphasizing the importance of devotion and the veneration of nature’s bounty. The Tulsi plant is considered a symbol of purity, auspiciousness, and spiritual enlightenment.

4. How is Tulsi Vivah celebrated?

Tulsi Vivah is celebrated with elaborate preparations and festivities. The Tulsi plant is adorned with decorations and placed on a wedding altar alongside the idol of Lord Vishnu. Wedding rituals are performed, including the exchange of garlands between the Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu.

5. What is the puja vidhi (ritual) for Tulsi Vivah?

During the Tulsi Vivah puja, a rangoli is made using Geru powder and an eight-leaf lotus. Sugarcane is used to set up a mandap. Rituals include the installation of the Tulsi pot and Shaligram idol, Abhishekam of Shaligram, taking rounds around Tulsi with the idol, offering bhog, and donating the puja samagri to a temple.