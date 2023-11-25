Tulsi Vivah 2023: An Auspicious Union Celebrated with Devotion

The symbolic union of the holy basil plant, known as Tulsi Vivah, is a significant Hindu ceremony that celebrates the marriage of Goddess Tulsi with Lord Vishnu. This auspicious occasion holds immense religious importance and is observed with great enthusiasm across India, particularly in the northern states.

Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Tulsi Vivah is being celebrated today on Friday, November 24. The rituals began on November 23 at 9:05 pm and will extend until 5:16 pm today.

The Tulsi plant, deeply ingrained in Hindu culture, is considered a symbol of purity, auspiciousness, and spiritual enlightenment. Its association with Lord Vishnu further reinforces its sacred status. The wedding rituals are performed with utmost reverence, mirroring traditional Hindu weddings. The exchange of garlands between the Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu symbolizes their eternal bond.

To celebrate Tulsi Vivah, people exchange heartfelt wishes and messages. It is a time to embrace the auspiciousness of this sacred union and seek the blessings of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu. May the blessings of this divine couple shower upon you a life filled with devotion, purity, and prosperity. Let their love guide you towards spiritual enlightenment and eternal happiness.

FAQ:

Q: What is Tulsi Vivah?

A: Tulsi Vivah is a Hindu ceremony that celebrates the symbolic marriage of the holy basil plant, Tulsi, with Lord Vishnu.

Q: When is Tulsi Vivah celebrated?

A: Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar.

Q: What is the significance of Tulsi Vivah?

A: Tulsi Vivah signifies the sacred bond between nature and divinity, emphasizing the importance of devotion and the veneration of nature’s bounty.

Q: How is Tulsi Vivah celebrated?

A: Tulsi Vivah is celebrated with elaborate preparations and festivities. The Tulsi plant is adorned with decorations and placed on a wedding altar alongside the idol of Lord Vishnu. Wedding rituals are performed, and blessings are invoked upon the sacred union.

Q: What are some wishes for Tulsi Vivah?

A: Some heartfelt wishes for Tulsi Vivah include wishing for a life filled with devotion, purity, harmony, and success.