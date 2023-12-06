TUI Group Rolls Out New Communication Channel to Connect with Travelers

TUI Group, a leading tourist group, has recently launched a groundbreaking WhatsApp channel, making them the pioneers in leveraging this platform for customer communication. With an impressive user base of over two billion, WhatsApp provides TUI with an ideal platform to engage with their customers, offering travel advice, captivating stories, entertaining quizzes, and sustainability information several times a week.

The new channel is initially available in English, catering to a diverse range of travelers globally. Furthermore, TUI has already implemented a separate WhatsApp group in Belgium, catering specifically to customers in Dutch and French. This localized group focuses on delivering quick and exciting promotional offers tailored to the interests of individual customers.

The introduction of this new communication channel serves as an excellent addition to TUI’s existing email and website communications, providing travelers with immediate access to the best deals and updates without the need to check their emails or browse through websites.

To ensure customer convenience, users have the flexibility to unsubscribe or mute notifications whenever they choose. Customers in Belgium can join the TUI Belgium WhatsApp group to stay updated on the latest promotions and offers directly from TUI.

This innovative move TUI Group highlights their unwavering commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology to enhance customer experience. By embracing popular platforms like WhatsApp, TUI ensures that they are connected with their customers in a way that is convenient, engaging, and relevant to their travel needs.

In conclusion, TUI Group’s launch of a new WhatsApp channel marks a significant step in the travel industry. It showcases their dedication to staying ahead of the curve and using innovative means to communicate with their customers effectively.