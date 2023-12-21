TikTok and Other Tech Companies Challenge Utah’s Social Media Laws

A trade group representing popular social media platforms such as TikTok and Meta has recently filed a lawsuit against the state of Utah. The legal action is in response to the social media laws passed earlier this year, which aim to regulate minors’ usage of these platforms.

Governor Spencer Cox signed two laws in March, setting specific restrictions on young users’ access to social media. The first law prohibits minors from using social media between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., unless they have parental authorization. The second law requires age verification for individuals creating social media accounts in Utah.

The NetChoice trade group argues that these regulations are unconstitutional, claiming that they compromise data security, undermine parental rights, and restrict access to public content. The group believes that such laws do not effectively address the concerns they aim to resolve.

The debate revolves around the balance between protecting children from potential addictive features while still allowing them to benefit from the positive aspects of social media. The plaintiffs argue that parents should be responsible for monitoring and guiding their children’s social media use, rather than relying on government regulations.

Utah’s social media laws are due to take effect on March 1, 2024. However, this legal challenge may impact the implementation of these regulations, especially if the court sides with the trade group and deems the laws unconstitutional.

Public comment on the proposed lithium extraction rules in the Great Salt Lake also opened recently. These rules, developed Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands and the Utah Division of Water Quality, aim to strike a balance between safeguarding the lake’s ecosystem and facilitating the extraction of valuable minerals.

The regulations require extraction companies to provide detailed plans regarding water usage and measures to mitigate water losses. Furthermore, the state will receive royalty payments from any lithium extraction, with the funds allocated to support initiatives for the Great Salt Lake.

The public comment period for these rules is open until December 31st. Interested individuals can find more information on the Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands website and provide feedback accordingly. This engagement ensures that all concerned parties have an opportunity to contribute to the decision-making process.