Top 10 Instagram Posts That Defined Tucson’s Culinary Scene in 2023

Tucson’s culinary scene was buzzing with excitement in 2023, and we can’t help but reminisce about the top 10 Instagram posts that had foodies in a frenzy. From new restaurant openings to mouthwatering dishes, these posts captured the essence of Tucson’s vibrant food culture.

1. Maru Plus, the Former Yoshimatsu:

A beloved Tucson eatery rebranded as Maru Plus, delighting locals with its authentic flavors and mouthwatering dishes. The Instagram post on November 1, 2023, sent waves of excitement through the foodie community.

2. Daddyburger at the Boxyard:

October 27, 2023, marked the opening of Daddyburger, a new hotspot at the Boxyard. The post featured juicy burgers and fries, leaving food enthusiasts drooling and eager to try Tucson’s newest burger joint.

3. Must-Try Spots in Tucson:

On September 24, 2023, a post showcased the must-try spots in Tucson, highlighting the city’s diverse culinary offerings. From upscale dining to hidden gems, this post encouraged locals and visitors alike to explore Tucson’s vibrant food scene.

4. Sneak Peek of La Frida Mexican Grill:

La Frida Mexican Grill teased Tucsonans with a tantalizing sneak peek on November 26, 2023. The post featured sizzling fajitas, vibrant salsas, and refreshing margaritas, sparking a wave of anticipation among Mexican cuisine aficionados.

5. Mouthwatering Eats at Mama Louisa’s:

August 9, 2023, brought an Instagram post showcasing the mouthwatering dishes at Mama Louisa’s. The post highlighted the restaurant’s dedication to traditional Italian cuisine, leaving foodies craving pasta and homemade sauces.

6. Wakin’ Up With Talega Coffee:

For coffee lovers, November 28, 2023, was a memorable day when Talega Coffee was introduced. This post featured steaming cups of coffee and inviting pastries, inspiring a quest among caffeine enthusiasts to find Tucson’s newest brew.

7. Best Ice Cream in Tucson:

On October 9, 2023, Tucson’s ice cream enthusiasts celebrated the post that unveiled the city’s best ice cream spots. From classic flavors to exotic creations, this post had locals rushing to satisfy their sweet tooth.

8. Oralia Coffee + Kitchen Opens on Sixth Avenue:

July 21, 2023, was a day of excitement for coffee aficionados with the opening of Oralia Coffee + Kitchen. The post showcased expertly crafted brews and delectable pastries, cementing this coffee shop as a must-visit in Tucson.

9. Chillin’ at Frozen Delight:

August 22, 2023, brought a frosty treat to Tucson with the post highlighting Frozen Delight’s delicious ice cream creations. From inventive flavors to customizable toppings, this post had dessert lovers beating the heat in style.

10. Cocktails at Owls Club:

August 4, 2023, marked a post featuring the exquisite cocktails at Owls Club. With its vintage ambiance and expert mixologists, this spot became a go-to for cocktail enthusiasts looking to elevate their night out experiences.

As Tucson’s vibrant culinary scene continues to evolve, these Instagram posts captured the essence of the city’s foodie community. From reimagined classics to exciting new ventures, Tucson’s gastronomic journey in 2023 was one for the books.