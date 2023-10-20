Tucson Family Sues Snapchat After Son’s Death from Fentanyl

A Tucson family is joining a group of parents in suing Snapchat after their 17-year-old son died from fentanyl consumption. The Rasmussen family alleges that the social media platform enables the sale of illicit drugs, leading to their son’s tragic death. The Tucson Police Department confirms that Snapchat, along with other social media apps, has become a tool for drug dealers to target teens.

Lt. Justin Lane of the TPD Counter Narcotics Alliance reveals that Snapchat is being used as a platform to facilitate the sale of various narcotics, including marijuana, hard narcotics, and fentanyl. The anonymous nature of social media, coupled with the ability for offenders to hide their identities, has created a significant challenge in combating this issue.

Luis Rasmussen’s parents state that shortly after their son started using Snapchat, he was connected with drug dealers through the app. Other parents have shared similar stories, expressing concern that Snapchat is allowing drug dealers to sell counterfeit drugs to their children.

A spokesperson from Snapchat expresses empathy for families who have suffered losses due to the national fentanyl epidemic. They state that the company works closely with law enforcement and other tech companies to identify and remove dealers, emphasizing their “zero-tolerance policy where we shut off the infringer’s account.”

The Rasmussen family is one of many parents now suing Snapchat, alleging that the social media platform enables the sale of illicit drugs that have resulted in deaths. The case is currently being discussed in Los Angeles Superior Court, with key issues being considered to determine Snapchat’s liability for the actions of others on its platform.

The TPD has made efforts to address this growing problem in the Tucson area. They have successfully identified individuals who use Snapchat for illegal purposes and have had some success in prosecutions.

This case raises important questions about the responsibility of social media platforms in combating the sale of illicit drugs. While Snapchat claims to work closely with law enforcement, the outcome of this lawsuit will shed light on the extent to which platforms can be held accountable for the activities that occur within their apps.

Definitions:

– Fentanyl: a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

– Illicit drugs: substances that are illegal to possess, produce, or distribute.

