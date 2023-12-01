The Former Lisa Frank Factory Could Be Making a Comeback

Rumors are swirling about the potential reopening of the old Lisa Frank factory in Tucson, Arizona. Located near Valencia and Country Club, the factory, which was originally built in 1996, ceased its operations in 2013. However, recent activity has sparked speculation that the iconic company may be returning in some capacity.

A video posted on the official Lisa Frank TikTok account features two well-known Lisa Frank characters standing in front of the company’s Tucson warehouse. The caption reads, “We’re baaaack,” accompanied hashtags such as “#lisafrankwarehouse” and “#lisafrankcore.” This short clip has ignited excitement among fans and revived hopes of a revival.

The warehouse, currently listed online as available for lease Cushman and Wakefield, spans an impressive 300,855 square feet, with a potential 200,000 square feet up for grabs. Recent observations of the warehouse reveal freshly painted exteriors and ongoing improvements, adding to the speculation of a potential revival of the Lisa Frank brand.

Despite attempts to reach out to the Lisa Frank company for confirmation or further details, no response has been received thus far. However, the buzz surrounding the video and the persistent availability of the warehouse for lease suggest that something may be in the works.

Whether this indicates a full-scale resurrection of Lisa Frank or the utilization of the warehouse for other purposes remains to be seen. Nevertheless, the prospect of the colorful and imaginative world of Lisa Frank returning to Tucson has captured the imagination of fans and locals alike.

