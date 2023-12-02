Title: Lisa Frank Factory: Reopening Possibilities and Excitement Surrounding the Iconic Brand

TUCSON, Arizona – There is mounting excitement and speculation surrounding the possibility of the old Lisa Frank factory reopening its doors on the Southside of Tucson. The factory, which was established in 1996 and ceased operations in 2013, may once again bring the vibrant and colorful Lisa Frank brand back to life.

A recent TikTok video posted on the official Lisa Frank account has fueled the rumors further. The video showcases two beloved Lisa Frank characters, standing proudly in front of the company’s warehouse, with the caption declaring, “We’re baaaack” and utilizing the hashtag “#lisafrankwarehouse.” Fans of the iconic brand have been buzzing with anticipation about what this could mean for the future.

The warehouse, still listed online as available for lease Cushman and Wakefield, offers an impressive 300,855 square feet of space, with a potential 200,000 square feet up for grabs. The structure has already undergone some exterior improvements, including a fresh coat of paint, suggesting that preparations are underway for a potential reopening.

As the news spread, questions have arisen about what will happen next. Will the factory fully resume its operations, bringing back the manufacturing of Lisa Frank’s unique range of stationery and merchandise? Or will the space be repurposed for a different venture, while still maintaining ties to the colorful world of Lisa Frank?

KGUN 9 reached out to the Lisa Frank company for further information but has not received a response at the time of this writing. Nonetheless, fans continue to hold onto hope that a resurgence is on the horizon, eagerly awaiting news of what lies ahead for the beloved brand.

